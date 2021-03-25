UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Further Decrease By Rs350 To Rs106,850 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices further decrease by Rs350 to Rs106,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs350 on Thursday and was traded at Rs106,850 against its sale at Rs107,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs91,607 against Rs91,907 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs83,973 from Rs84,248.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1730 against its sale at $1732, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

13 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

8 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

9 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.