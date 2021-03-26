Gold prices further decrease by Rs550 to Rs106,300 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs550 on Friday and was traded at Rs106,300 against its sale at Rs106,850, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs472 and was traded at Rs91,135 against Rs91,607 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs83,541 from Rs83,973.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1360 against its sale at Rs1370 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.57 and was sold at Rs1165.98 against its sale at Rs1174.55.

The gold price in the international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1724 against its sale at $1730, the association added.