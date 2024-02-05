Open Menu

Gold Prices Go Down By Rs1,200 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 06:23 PM

The latest reports say that the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 1,029, reaching Rs. 184,156 compared to previous to Rs. 185,185.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a decline of Rs. 1,200, being sold at Rs. 214,800 on Monday, as opposed to Rs. 216,000 from the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 1,029, reaching Rs. 184,156 compared to previous to Rs. 185,185.

Meanwhile, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said that the rates for 10 grams of 22 karat gold dropped to Rs. 168,810 from Rs. 169,753.

The prices for per tola and ten grams of silver remained constant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,229.08, respectively.

Internationally, the price of gold experienced a decline of $11, reaching $2,048 from $2,059, as per the Association's report.

