Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the current rate settles at Rs227,500 per tola.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) The price of gold on Saturday witnessed a decline of Rs1500 per tola across the country.

According to the latest report from the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola experienced a substantial decrease of Rs1,500. As a result, the current rate settled at Rs227,500 per tola.

The Association revealed that the price of gold witnessed a reduction of Rs900 per 10 grams.

The price settled at Rs195,450, made a considerable shift in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, on the international front, global gold prices also experienced a downturn. Following a decrease of $13, the price of gold now stands at $2,175 per ounce in the global market.