Gold Prices Go Down In Local Markets After Decline In Global Markets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:04 PM
Price of 24-carat gold has gone down by Rs21,00 and settled at Rs273,300 in local markets
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) The gold prices went down per tola in local markets after decline in the global markets on Thursday.
The gold price went down in the local market after decline in the global market.
The latest reports said that the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell down by $26, and reached a level of $2621.
As a result of this decrease, in the local bullion markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs2100 and settled at Rs273,300. The price of gold per 10 grams also decreased by Rs2229 and settled at Rs234,311.
Similarly, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs50 and reached Rs3350 while the price of silver per 10 grams also went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2872.08.
Recent Stories
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets1 minute ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 9.06 % to Rs 3.8 trillion in 5 months2 hours ago
-
Rice exports increased by 35.40% in 05 months of FY2024-253 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Thursday4 hours ago
-
European car market shrank 1.9% in November4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Thursday down4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 20248 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar edge higher before Fed rate decision17 hours ago