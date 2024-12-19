Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of 24-carat gold has gone down by Rs21,00 and settled at Rs273,300 in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) The gold prices went down per tola in local markets after decline in the global markets on Thursday.

The gold price went down in the local market after decline in the global market.

The latest reports said that the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell down by $26, and reached a level of $2621.

As a result of this decrease, in the local bullion markets, the price of 24-carat gold per tola fell by Rs2100 and settled at Rs273,300. The price of gold per 10 grams also decreased by Rs2229 and settled at Rs234,311.

Similarly, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs50 and reached Rs3350 while the price of silver per 10 grams also went up by Rs42.87 to Rs2872.08.