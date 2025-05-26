Gold prices go down in Pakistan after fluctuations in int’l market

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) The Gold prices in Pakistan went down after fluctuations in the international market on Monday.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs2,600, and brought the new rate to Rs351,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,228, and settled at Rs. 301,354.

On the global front, the price of gold in the international bullion market also fell, registering a $26 decrease, with the new rate standing at $3,331 per ounce.

The decline is attributed to shifting trends in international demand, Currency movements, and investor sentiment.