Open Menu

Gold Prices Go Down In Pakistan By Rs500 Per Tola

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association confirms that the price of 24-Karat settled at 240,000 in the local markets.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The gold prices in Pakistan went down by Rs500 per tola in the local markets, All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Assocation said that the price of 24-karat settled at Rs240,000 in the local market.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold reduced to Rs205,761, marking a decrease of Rs429.

Meanwhile, the international gold rate also saw a decline on Tuesday, with APGJSA reporting a decrease of $5, bringing the rate to $2,317 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, E ..

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours

33 seconds ago
 Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

24 minutes ago
 Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interb ..

Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank

30 minutes ago
 Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

21 minutes ago
 RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wa ..

RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wardens

21 minutes ago
 Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr. Shah calls for sanction ..

Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr. Shah calls for sanctions against India over human rig ..

22 minutes ago
PUC launches nationwide reconciliation drive for p ..

PUC launches nationwide reconciliation drive for political stability, national u ..

22 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against US dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against US dollar

22 minutes ago
 UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

22 minutes ago
 Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

3 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

4 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business