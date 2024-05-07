Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs500 per tola

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The gold prices in Pakistan went down by Rs500 per tola in the local markets, All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Assocation said that the price of 24-karat settled at Rs240,000 in the local market.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold reduced to Rs205,761, marking a decrease of Rs429.

Meanwhile, the international gold rate also saw a decline on Tuesday, with APGJSA reporting a decrease of $5, bringing the rate to $2,317 per ounce.