Gold Prices Go Down In Pakistan By Rs500 Per Tola
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:12 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association confirms that the price of 24-Karat settled at 240,000 in the local markets.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) The gold prices in Pakistan went down by Rs500 per tola in the local markets, All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) confirmed on Tuesday.
The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Assocation said that the price of 24-karat settled at Rs240,000 in the local market.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold reduced to Rs205,761, marking a decrease of Rs429.
Meanwhile, the international gold rate also saw a decline on Tuesday, with APGJSA reporting a decrease of $5, bringing the rate to $2,317 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects
Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank
Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF
RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wardens
Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr. Shah calls for sanctions against India over human rig ..
PUC launches nationwide reconciliation drive for political stability, national u ..
Rupee gains 11 paisa against US dollar
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank30 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses mixed trend1 hour ago
-
SECP proposes enhanced disclosures for Shariah Stock Screening of listed companies1 hour ago
-
Efforts underway to double output of livestock, dairy sectors2 hours ago
-
FTO attaches great importance to business community2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against US dollar22 minutes ago
-
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses22 minutes ago
-
Prudent economic governance boosts investor’s confidence: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi4 hours ago
-
Driver involved in road crash arrested5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 240,0005 hours ago