Gold Prices Go Up As 24 Karat Gold Increases By 400 In Local Markets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:48 PM

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 400 in local markets

The latest reports say Gold was traded at Rs109,300 more than the previous day sale which endedat  Rs108,900.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) The Gold prices went high as 24 Karat gold increased by 400 here on Wednesday.

The latest reports said that Gold was traded at Rs109,300 more than the previous day as previously it was at Rs108,900.

Karachi Sarafa Association said that the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs343 and was traded at Rs93,707 against its previous sale at Rs93,364.

The price of per ounce gold increased by $1 and was traded at $ 1809, against $1808 in international market.

