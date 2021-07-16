Gold prices go up by Rs 350 to Rs109,700 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 350 and was traded at Rs109,700 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs 109,350 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs300 to Rs94,050 from Rs 93,750 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs 86,213 from Rs 85,938.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US $5 and was traded at US $1820 against its sale at US $ 1825.