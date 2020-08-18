Gold prices go up by Rs 400 to Rs119,400 per tola

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) The price of 24-Karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 on Monday and was traded at Rs 119, 400 as against its trading at Rs 119,000 the previous day of trading.

Karachi Sarafa Association said that price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs343.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs1,470 while that of 10 gram silver also remained static at Rs1,260.29.