Gold prices go up by Rs 450 to Rs109,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 450 and was traded at Rs109,350 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 108,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs386 to Rs93,750 from Rs 93,364 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs 85,938 and Rs 85,583.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20, from Rs1440 to Rs1460 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs17.15 from 1234.56 to Rs1251.71.

The price of gold in international market increased by US $8 and was traded at US $1825 against its sale at US $ 1817.