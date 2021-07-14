UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Go Up By Rs50 To Rs108,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices go up by Rs50 to Rs108,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs50 and was traded at Rs108,900 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 108,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs43 to Rs93,364 from Rs 93,321 whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs 85,583 and Rs 93,321.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US $9 and was traded at US $1817 against its sale at US $ 1808.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

29 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

34 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

45 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.