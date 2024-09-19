Open Menu

Gold Prices Go Up By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:37 PM

Jewelers Association confirm development, say that new price has settled at Rs268,500 per tola after recent increase

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) The gold prices touched historic high as per tola witnessed Rs800 increase, the latest reports say.

The total price of tota settled at Rs268, 500 after the current increase in the local markets.

The Jewellers Dealers Association confirmed the development, saying that gold price witnessed R800 increase per tola which led to an all-time high price of Rs268,500.

They said that price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs685 and reached a historic level of Rs230,195.

Meanwhile, the price of one tola of silver remains steady at Rs2,950.

On the other hand, in the international market, the price of gold has risen by 8 dollars, reaching a high of 2,577 Dollars per ounce.

