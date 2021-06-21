UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Go Up Rs1550 To Rs108,850 Tola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices go up Rs1550 to Rs108,850 tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1550 and was sold at Rs108,850 on Monday against its sale at Rs107,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1329 and was sold at Rs93,321 against its sale at Rs91,992 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs85,544 against Rs84,326.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $19 and was sold at $1783 against its sale at $1764.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

16 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

30 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

32 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

34 minutes ago

DLD adopts and recommends WELL Health-Safety Ratin ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.