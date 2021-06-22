UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Go Up Rs450 To Rs109,300 Tola

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:19 PM

Gold prices go up Rs450 to Rs109,300 tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs108,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs108,850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs386 and was sold at Rs93,707 against its sale at Rs93,321 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs85,898 against Rs85,544.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $2 and was sold at $1785 against its sale at $1783.

