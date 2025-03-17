Gold Prices Go Up To An All-time High Once Again In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:52 PM
Price of 24-karat gold per tola in local markets increases by Rs1, 100, and reaches a historic high of Rs314,800 while price of 10 grams of gold in country rises by Rs943 and settles at Rs269,890
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) The gold prices went up to an all-time high once again in the local markets of the country.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola in local markets increased by Rs1,100, and reached a historic high of Rs. 314,800.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold in the country rose by Rs943 and settled at Rs269,890.
The silver prices remained stable, with per tola silver holding steady at Rs3, 530 and 10 grams of silver unchanged at Rs3, 026 in contrast to gold’s price surge.
Due to increasing global investment trends in gold, particularly in the U.S. and other countries, both international and local gold prices have surged to new record levels.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $13 and reached a new peak of $2,997.
