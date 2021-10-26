UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By 4,200 To Rs132,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices increase by 4,200 to Rs132,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 4,200 and was sold at Rs132,000 in the local market on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs3600 to Rs113,168 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 103,728.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs1520 whereas the price of ten gram silver increased by Rs42.87 to Rs1303.15The price of gold in international market increased by $2 to $1804 from its sale at $1802, the Jewellers Group reported.

