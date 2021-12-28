UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 126,200 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 126,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 79 to Rs 108,196 from Rs 108,110 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 99,180 from Rs 99,101.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $ 12 and wastraded at $1817 against its sale at $1805, the Jewellers Group reported.

More Stories From Business

