Gold Prices Increase By Rs 100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was sold at Rs126,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 126,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also appreciated by Rs85 to Rs108,110 from Rs108,025 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 99,101 from Rs 99,023.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $07 and was traded at $1803 against its sale at $1796, the Jewellers Group reported.

