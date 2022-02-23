Gold prices increase by Rs 100 to Rs 126,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs126,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs126,800 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 86 to Rs 108,796 from Rs 108,710 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 99,730 from Rs 99,651, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was traded atUS $1895 against its sale at US$ 1894, the association reported.