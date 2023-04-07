Gold prices increase by Rs 100 to Rs 214,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 214,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs 214,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 183,985 from Rs 183,900, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,653 from Rs 168,574.

The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2450 and Rs 2100.48 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 11 to $2008 against its sale at $2019, the association reported.