Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1100 To 217,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 1100 to 217,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1100 and was sold at Rs 217,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs 216,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 943 to Rs 186,128 from Rs 185,185, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 170,618 from Rs 169,753.

The price of per tola silver dipped by Rs 40 to close at Rs 2530 and that of ten-gram silver also decreased by Rs 33.36 to close at Rs 2170.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 05 to $2008 against its sale at $2003, the association reported.

