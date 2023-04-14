UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1100 To 218,600 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 1100 to 218,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increase by Rs 1100 and was sold at Rs 218,600 on Friday day against its sale at Rs 217,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 943 Rs 187,414 from Rs 186,471, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 171,796 from Rs 170,932.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to close at Rs 2570 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 17.15 to close at Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 07 to $2034 against its sale at $2027, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

54 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

1 hour ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

3 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.