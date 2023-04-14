Gold prices increase by Rs 1100 to 218,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increase by Rs 1100 and was sold at Rs 218,600 on Friday day against its sale at Rs 217,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 943 Rs 187,414 from Rs 186,471, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 171,796 from Rs 170,932.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to close at Rs 2570 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 17.15 to close at Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 07 to $2034 against its sale at $2027, the association reported.