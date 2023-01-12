Gold prices increase by Rs 1,100 to Rs 181,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,100 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 181,100 against its sale at Rs180,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 943 and was sold at Rs 155,264 against Rs154,321, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 142,325 against its sale at Rs 141,461, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,070 and Rs 1,774.69 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 01 to $ 1878 against its sale at $ 1877, the association reported.