UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1100 To Rs 235,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 1100 to Rs 235,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 1100 and was sold at Rs 235,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs 234,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 943 to Rs 201,560 from Rs 200,617, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 184,764 from Rs 183,900.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Re 3000 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.72 to Rs 2572.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $5 to close at $2015 from $2010, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone cal ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone call from his French counterpart

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roa ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

11 minutes ago
 NA approves resolution to form committee against C ..

NA approves resolution to form committee against CJP

51 minutes ago
 Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry o ..

Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry of over 3,500 dhows in 2023

1 hour ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khanâ€™s wife ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khanâ€™s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust ..

2 hours ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.