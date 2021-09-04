Gold prices increase by Rs 1300 to Rs112,300

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 1300 and was traded at Rs 112,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs111,000 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1115 and was trade at Rs 96,280 against its sale at Rs95,165 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increase to Rs 88,256 from Rs 87,234.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1430 and 1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$13 and was traded at US$1828 against its sale at US$1815.