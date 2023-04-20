UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1350 Per Tola

Published April 20, 2023

Gold prices increase by Rs 1350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1350 and was sold at Rs 218,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 216,850 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 1157 to Rs 187,071 from Rs 185,914, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,482 from Rs 170,421.

The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2530 and Rs 2170 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 26 to $2000against its sale at $1974, the association reported.

