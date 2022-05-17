Gold prices increase by Rs 1500 to Rs 138,100 per tola 17 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1500 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs136,600 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1500 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs136,600 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1286 and was sold at Rs 118,398 compared to its sale at Rs117,112 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs108,532 against Rs107,353, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1570 against its sale at Rs1560 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1346.02 as compared to its sale at Rs 1337.44 the previous day.

The price of gold in international market increased by $34 and was traded at $1833 compared to its sale at $1799, the association reported.