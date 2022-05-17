UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1500 To Rs 138,100 Per Tola 17 May 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 1500 to Rs 138,100 per tola 17 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1500 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs136,600 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1500 and was sold at Rs 138,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs136,600 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1286 and was sold at Rs 118,398 compared to its sale at Rs117,112 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs108,532 against Rs107,353, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1570 against its sale at Rs1560 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1346.02 as compared to its sale at Rs 1337.44 the previous day.

The price of gold in international market increased by $34 and was traded at $1833 compared to its sale at $1799, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches national program to promote foot ..

Mongolia launches national program to promote football development

54 seconds ago
 One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazi ..

One day educational exhibition held Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

56 seconds ago
 Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimanta ..

Indonesia's oil refinery catches fire in Kalimantan

57 seconds ago
 Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funera ..

Russian Orthodox Church Abroad to Decide on Funeral of First Hierarch Latest by ..

58 seconds ago
 India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed ..

India Repudiates Pakistan's Resolution on Disputed Regions of Jammu, Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually ..

Asian stocks rally on hopes of Shanghai gradually reopening

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.