Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1500 To Rs 221,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:32 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1500 and was sold at Rs 221,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 219,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1500 and was sold at Rs 221,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 219,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 1286 to Rs 189,472 from Rs 188,186, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,683 from Rs 172,504.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 130 to close at Rs 2730 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 111.45 to close at Rs 2340.53.

The price of gold in the international remained unchanged to close at $1990, the association reported.

