Gold prices increase by Rs 1,700 to Rs 220,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,700 and was sold at Rs 220,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 219,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,458 to Rs 189,215 from Rs 187,757 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 173,447 from Rs 172,111, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remined unchanged to close at Rs 2550 and Rs 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 19 to $1929 against its sale at $1948, the association reported.