Gold Prices Increase By Rs 1700 To Rs 222,700 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 1700 and was sold at Rs 222,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 221,000 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 1457 to Rs 190,929 from Rs 189,472, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 175,019 from Rs 173,683.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to close at Rs 2750 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 17.15 to close at Rs 2357.68.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $ 25 to close at $2015 against the sale of $1990, the association reported.

