Gold prices increase by Rs 200 to Rs109,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs109,100 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 93,707 against its sale at Rs93,536 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,898 against Rs85,741.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market deceased by $1 and was traded at $1782 against its sale at $1783.