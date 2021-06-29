Gold prices increase by Rs 200 to Rs109,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 900 and was sold at Rs108,600 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs109,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 772 and was sold at Rs 93,107 against its sale at Rs 93,879 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,348 against Rs 86,055.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1410 against its sale at Rs1420 whereas the prices of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs1208.84 against Rs1217.42.

The price of gold in international market deceased by $10 and was traded at $1768 against its sale at $17782.