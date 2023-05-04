UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 2600 To Rs 225,300 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 2600 to Rs 225,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 2600 and was sold at Rs 225,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 222,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 2229 to Rs 193,158 from Rs 190,929, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 177,062 from Rs 175,019.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 120 to close at Rs 2870 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 102.88 to close at Rs 2357.68.

The price of gold in the international market rose by $ 29 to close at $2044 against the sale of $2015, the association reported.

