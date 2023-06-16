UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 2,700 To Rs 223,400 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 2,700 to Rs 223,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,700 and was sold at Rs 223,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs 220,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,315 to Rs 191,530 from Rs 189,215 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 175,569 from Rs 173,447, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 2650 and ten-gram silver also increased by Rs 85.73 to close at Rs 2,271.94.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 36 to $1965 against its sale at $1929, the association reported.

