Gold prices increase by Rs 2,700 to Rs197,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,800 and was sold at Rs.197,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.194,400 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,315 to Rs168,981 from Rs.

166,666 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs154,900 from Rs.152,777 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,080 and Rs 1,783.26 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$27 to $1,837 from US$1,810, the association reported.