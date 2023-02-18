UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 2,800 To Rs.196,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 2,800 to Rs.196,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.196,000 against sale at Rs. 193,200, the last trading day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.196,000 against sale at Rs. 193,200, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,400 to Rs 168,038 against Rs.

165,638, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.154,035 from Rs. 151,834, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.2130 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs.1,826.13.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $1,843 from US$1,824, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

President urges stakeholders to sit together for s ..

President urges stakeholders to sit together for steering country out of crisis

2 minutes ago
 Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign r ..

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign reserves

20 minutes ago
 LWMC to provide all cleanliness services for Raiwi ..

LWMC to provide all cleanliness services for Raiwind congregation

2 minutes ago
 City Police launches intelligence-based operations ..

City Police launches intelligence-based operations to maintain law and order

2 minutes ago
 US Vice President Concerned Over China, Russia Mov ..

US Vice President Concerned Over China, Russia Moving Closer Together

2 minutes ago
 Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Mu ..

Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Vuhledar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.