Gold prices increase by Rs 2,800 to Rs.196,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.196,000 against sale at Rs. 193,200, the last trading day.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,800 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.196,000 against sale at Rs. 193,200, the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,400 to Rs 168,038 against Rs.

165,638, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.154,035 from Rs. 151,834, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.2130 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs.1,826.13.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $1,843 from US$1,824, the association reported.