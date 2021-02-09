UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs112,100 against sale at Rs111,800, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 258 and was traded at Rs96,108 against Rs95,850 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs88,100 from Rs87,863.

The price of per tola silver remained unchanged at Rs1390 and Rs1191.70 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed an increase of US$10 and was sold at US$1843 against its sale at $1823, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

1 hour ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

1 hour ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.