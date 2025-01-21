Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 283,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 282,900 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 242,798 from Rs 242,541 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 222,565 from Rs 222,337.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,372 and Rs 2,890 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,711 from $2,708, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

2 seconds ago
 NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arr ..

NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by te ..

Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

30 minutes ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

45 minutes ago
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

60 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago
 Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $ ..

Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion

2 hours ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

2 hours ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business