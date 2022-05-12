UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 300, Reaching Historic High To Rs136,000 Per Tola 12 May 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 300, reaching historic high to Rs136,000 per tola 12 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at all time high at Rs136,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs Rs135,700 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at all time high at Rs136,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs Rs135,700 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 and was sold at Rs116,598 compared to its sale at Rs116,341 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs106,882 against Rs106,646, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs60 and was sold at Rs1560 against its sale at Rs1500 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs51.44 and was sold at Rs1337.44 against its sale at Rs1286.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1846 compared to its sale at $1852, the association reported.

