Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to 217,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 217,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 217,100 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 186,385 from Rs 186,128, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 170,853 from Rs 170,618.

The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,530 and Rs 2,170 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 03 to $2005 against its sale at $2008, the Association reported.