Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs 112,100 tola

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 300 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 112,100 against its sale at Rs 111,800, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 258 and was traded at Rs 96,108 against its sale at Rs 95,850 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs 88,100 from Rs 87,863.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed an increase of $9 and was sold at $1904 against.

