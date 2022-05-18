Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs 138,400 per tola 18 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs300 and was sold at Rs 138,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs138,100 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs300 and was sold at Rs 138,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs138,100 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 258 and was sold at Rs 118,656 compared to its sale at Rs118,398 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs108,768 against Rs108,532, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $17 and was traded at $1816 compared to its sale at $1833, the association reported.