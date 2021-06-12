Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs110,500 tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 300 on Saturday and was traded at Rs110,500 against its sale at Rs110,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 300 on Saturday and was traded at Rs110,500 against its sale at Rs110,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 256 and was traded at Rs 94,736 against its sale at Rs 94,480 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs 86,841 from Rs 86,606.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $3 and was sold at $1978 against its sale at $1875.