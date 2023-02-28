UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 300 To Rs194,400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs194,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs194,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs194,100 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs166,666 from Rs166,405 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs152,777 from Rs152,542 respectively

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,080 and Rs 1,783.26 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$2 to $1,810 from US$1,812, the association reported

More Stories From Business

