Gold Prices Increase By Rs 3100 To Rs 217,700 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 3100 to Rs 217,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 3100 and was sold at Rs 217,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs 214,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 2656 to Rs 186,643 from Rs 183,985, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 171,089 from Rs 168,653.

The price of per tola silver incresed by Rs30 to close at Rs 2480 while that of ten-gram silver also surged by Rs 25.72 to close at Rs 2126.20 The price of gold in the international market dipped by US$ 06 to $2002 against its sale at $2008, the association reported.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.