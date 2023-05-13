UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 3200 To Rs 234,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 3200 to Rs 234,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 3200 and was sold at Rs 234,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 230,800 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 2743 to Rs 200,617 from Rs 197,874, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 183,900 from Rs 181,384.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Re 2900 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.74 to Rs 2486.28.

The price of gold in the international rose by $5 to close at $2010 from $2005, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver All From

Recent Stories

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale t ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Soha ..

2 hours ago
 Students learn to create and nurture their own ind ..

Students learn to create and nurture their own indoor garden at Sharjah Children ..

2 hours ago
 Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

Stormtroopers make a grand appearance at SCRF 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival sparks passion for clean energy in young min ..

2 hours ago
 Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

3 hours ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.