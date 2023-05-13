Gold prices increase by Rs 3200 to Rs 234,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 3200 and was sold at Rs 234,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 230,800 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also surged by Rs 2743 to Rs 200,617 from Rs 197,874, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs 183,900 from Rs 181,384.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Re 2900 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 85.74 to Rs 2486.28.

The price of gold in the international rose by $5 to close at $2010 from $2005, the association reported.