Gold Prices Increase By Rs 400 To Rs 114,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 400 per tola and was trade at Rs114,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs114,100 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs98,165 against its sale at Rs97,872 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs89,985 from Rs89,670.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 7 and was traded at US$1761 against its sale at US$1754.

