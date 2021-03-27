UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs 400 To Rs106,700 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 400 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 106,700 against its sale at Rs 106,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 91,478 against Rs 91,135 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 83,855 from Rs 83,541.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by $9 and was traded at $1733 against its sale at $1724, the association added.

