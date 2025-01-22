Gold Prices Increase By Rs 4,250 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 4,250 and was sold at Rs 287,450 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 283,200 on a previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,642 to Rs 246,440 from Rs 242,798 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 225,911 from Rs 222,565.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.59.40 to Rs.3,431 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.51.50 to Rs 51.50 and Rs 2,941 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $2,751 from $2,711, the Association reported.
