Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase By Rs 4,250 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs 4,250 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 4,250 and was sold at Rs 287,450 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 283,200 on a previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,642 to Rs 246,440 from Rs 242,798 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 225,911 from Rs 222,565.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.59.40 to Rs.3,431 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.51.50 to Rs 51.50 and Rs 2,941 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $2,751 from $2,711, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

5 seconds ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

45 minutes ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

1 hour ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

2 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

4 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business